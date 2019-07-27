Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 4,844 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,747. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17.

