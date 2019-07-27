Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 29,226 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,713 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44.

