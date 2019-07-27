Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $157.20. 14,258,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

