Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Inogen Call Options (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10. Inogen has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $287.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 138,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
