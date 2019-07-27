Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Inogen Call Options (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10. Inogen has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 138,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

