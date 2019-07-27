Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,434,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 10,446,900 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $95,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $2,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,032,037 shares of company stock worth $29,723,567 in the last three months. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 719,063 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $8,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 810.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 2,402,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.24. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

