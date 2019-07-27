Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STML. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.41. 185,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,426. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $568.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock worth $2,236,377 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 170.4% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 358,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,654 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.