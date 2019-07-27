State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,744 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cross Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 634,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.21. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

