State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integer were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,496. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.