State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bruker were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 756,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

