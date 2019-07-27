State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $794,000 Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 637,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,120.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 5,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,017 shares in the company, valued at $851,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $1,510,367. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.