State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3,479.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $71.52. 84,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

