State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,277. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

