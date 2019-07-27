State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 219 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brady were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,225 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $107,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $1,600,443. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.