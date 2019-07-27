State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,508 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 429,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

