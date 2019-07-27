Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.06.

SWK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 781,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total transaction of $4,083,967.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,226.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after acquiring an additional 269,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,836.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

