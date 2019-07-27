SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $225,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $901,068.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,863.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,949 shares of company stock worth $4,100,372. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

