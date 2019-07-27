Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.36. Springfield Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Alexander Adam purchased 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

