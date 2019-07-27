Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 5,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 832,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -258.97 and a beta of 1.84.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Spotify Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.