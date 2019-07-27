Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 5,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 832,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -258.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Spotify Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

