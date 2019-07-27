Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the fourteen analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and seven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Spotify Technology’s rating score has declined by 15.9% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $185.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spotify Technology an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. 896,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

