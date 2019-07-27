Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

