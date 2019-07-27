Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

