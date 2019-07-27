Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,079. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

