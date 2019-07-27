SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 11.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,141,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $361.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

