SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $102.73. 249,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

