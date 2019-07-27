South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 473,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,636,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,292,000 after buying an additional 360,320 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

