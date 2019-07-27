SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 924.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.22. 423,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,905. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71.

