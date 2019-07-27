SOL Capital Management CO Has $499,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 6,731,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.