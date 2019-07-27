SOL Capital Management CO Has $253,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

XES traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 799,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $17.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.