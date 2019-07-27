SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.03 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after purchasing an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,289,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,793,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

