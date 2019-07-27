SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,117.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. 3,070,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,805. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

