SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 1,850 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,898,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 336,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

FXE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,561. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.