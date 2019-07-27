Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

STWRY stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

