Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

