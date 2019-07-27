Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.53. Snap has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 36,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $413,084.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,746,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,246 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,573.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $12,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

