Smith Salley & Associates Sells 200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of RY stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

