Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 3,785 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

