Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $219,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

