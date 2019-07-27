Smith Salley & Associates Has $441,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 289,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.03.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

