Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.51 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

