Smith Salley & Associates Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

