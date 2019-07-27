Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at SunTrust Banks

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 3,060,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,774,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

