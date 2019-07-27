Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $327.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million.

In other news, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 82,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,988,003.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,432.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,839 shares of company stock valued at $30,811,287.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,364,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Skyline in the 1st quarter worth about $10,749,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.