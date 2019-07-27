Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

