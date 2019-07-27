Skeincoin (SKC) Trading Up 150.7% Over Last Week

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded up 952% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Skeincoin has a market capitalization of $398,493.00 and $15.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skeincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skeincoin has traded 150.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,458.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.02194912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00938025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.03227856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00824363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00730439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,739,964 coins and its circulating supply is 13,651,855 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

