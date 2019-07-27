Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $2,477,573. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,380,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

