SingularDTV Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Braziliex. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.84 million and $125,072.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01606125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00118369 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Livecoin, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.