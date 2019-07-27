Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,704,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 395,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,497. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.