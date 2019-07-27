Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. Silgan also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

SLGN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other Silgan news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,031.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

