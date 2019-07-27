SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Up 16.5%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 610,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,767% from the average daily volume of 21,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

