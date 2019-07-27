Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 66,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. 2,216,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

